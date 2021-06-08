Mumbai Man Lures Women Via Matrimonial Websites, Rapes Them

Honey trap: Navi Mumbai Police have arrested a man who raped 12 women after contacting them on matrimonial websites. A 37-year-old man has been detained in Navi Mumbai on charges of raping almost a dozen women. Mahesh alias Karan Gupta has been named as the suspect.

The Navi Mumbai police department arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of raping almost a dozen women. Mahesh alias Karan Gupta, the accused, is a mechanical engineer who previously worked in reputable organizations. He found his victims through matrimonial websites. And he was apprehended in Mumbai's Malad neighborhood. Over the last four months, cops had been on the lookout for him.

According to a news report, Gupta built several bogus accounts on matrimonial sites in order to attract highly educated women. He would approach women via matrimonial websites, obtain their phone numbers, and persuade them to meet in a pub or restaurant. During these meetings, he used to sexually abuse women.

"The accused used a different mobile number for every crime. He changed his SIM every time. Even to book cab rides using Ola or Uber, he would use different SIM cards and not the phone number registered in his name. He worked as a hacker some time ago and has good knowledge of computers. But he was using it in the wrong place," Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Mengade was quoted as saying.

Gupta may be linked to additional incidents of sexual assault, according to police. "So far, we have information that he committed this crime against 12 women but there seem to be many more," DCP Mengade said.

Gupta was arrested and sent to a local court, where a judge sentenced him to four days in police detention. A further inquiry is being carried out.