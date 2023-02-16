Mumbai: Cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Friend Mobbed, Attacked for Refusing Selfies

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked after an argument over selfies soon escalated into a brawl on Thursday. The video of Prithvi being manhandled by a woman and others outside a restaurant soon went viral. The unruly fans have also damaged Prithvi’s friend’s car.

Oshiwara police have charged right people under various sections of Indian Penal Code for unlawful assembly and using weapons for offence against the cricketer. The police have also arrested a woman named Sapna Gill after registering the case.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) star was having dinner with Ashish Surendra at a restaurant in Santa Cruz. A person approached the batsman for a selfie. Prithvi posed for the camera and later more people started requesting him for selfies. As the so-called fans started pestering the cricketer for more selfies, he got annoyed and told he was there for dinner and called the hotel manager. The manager requested the people to give some privacy to Prithvi and his friend and leave the place.

After finishing dinner, when Prithvi and his friend left the restaurant in case, the accused chased the car and made them stop the car near Oshiwara traffic signal and damaged the windshield with baseball bats, the complaint stated.

Meanwhile, Ali Kashif Khan, the lawyer for Sapna, told the media that Prithvi Shaw allegedly assaulted the woman. He said Sapna has been kept in the Oshiwara police station.

