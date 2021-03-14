Mumbai Cop Sachin Vaze Arrested in Ambani Bomb Scare Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a Mumbai cop on Sunday for their alleged role in the Mukesh Ambani Bomb threat case. The alleged cop, in this case, is Sachin Vaze who was earlier thrashed in the Mansukh Hiran death case.

Mansukh Hiran was a businessman who was found dead at around 10 am on March 5. His body was found at the Mumbra Reti Bunder on the banks of a creek but his car was elsewhere. The car was found parked in front of Ambani’s house. It caused panic as the car had explosives in it.

The cop was being questioned for his alleged involvement in this case. The NIA questioned Vaze for over 13 hours and later arrested him. According to the NIA spokesperson, Vaze was allegedly involved in the case and has hand in placing the explosives loaded car near Antilia residence on February 25.

NIA seized the officer’s SUV and are now investigating for further clues. According to the sources, Vaze admitted to his crimes. He agreed to his involvement in the case but said that his role was really minimal. He named few Shiv Sena leaders and said they were the ones behind all this. I am just a small piece in this case.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut commented on the matter and said that he doesn’t understand NIA’s involvement in the investigation of this case. The central investigation agency looking into the businessman’s case, their probe is not needed.

Raut further added that Sachin Vaze is an honest cop. His arrest was in connection with the suspicious death of a businessman. The central team is not needed here. The Mumbai police could have handled the case. The NIA is disrespecting by doing this. They are basically doubting the capabilities of the Mumbai police and anti-terrorism squad.