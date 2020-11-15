Mumbai: Bus Plunges Into River Killing 5

Mumbai: Five members were killed and eight injured after the tourist bus from Navi Mumbai to Goa plunged into a river at Umbraj Village on Saturday. The incident took place near Karad city in Satara District.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 5 am on Saturday when the bus carrying 44 passengers was heading towards Dapoli. The driver lost control of the bus and it fell into the Tarli river on NH4 connecting Mumbai to Bengaluru. Five members of the same family died and another eight have been injured. According to the reports, the victims were from the Vashi area of Mumbai and they were on their way to Goa. The deceased were identified as Usha Nair(45), Madhusudhan(42), Aditya(23), Sajan(35), Arav(3). Police said that a case has been registered against the bus driver under various sections of IPC.