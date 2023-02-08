Mumbai: Adil Durrani Sent to Judicial Custody as Rakhi Alleges Domestic Violence 

Mumbai: Reality TV star Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani has been sent to judicial custody by a local court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Adil was arrested on Tuesday after her newly wedded wife Rakhi filed an FIR against him alleging fudging of her funds and domestic violence.

According to a Mumbai police official, Rakhi met Adil in January 2022 and they opened a joint business account. Rakhi claimed that Adil withdrew Rs 1.5 crore from the joint account to buy a new car.

Earlier Rakhi, who appeared in the Bigg Boss TV show, told media persons that Adil thrashed her and threatened her claiming she defamed him in the media. She further claimed that they don’t live together and Adil was staying with his rumoured girlfriend.

The Bigg Boss finalist added that she cannot live with Adil anymore as he cheated on her and she was going to get divorce from him.

“He (Adil) frequently visits my home and gives threats. Even today he came to beat me at home, and I was scared. He said that you defamed me,” Rakhi told reporters outside Oshiwara police station here.

Notably, Rakhi revealed about her marriage with Adil on Instagram. She shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate in the post. The marriage certificate shows the wedding took place on May 29, 2022. Adil took some time to admit he had indeed been married to Rakhi.

