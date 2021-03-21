Tragedy struck Narsampet depot as two RTC employees were killed in a road mishap. Two RTC employees who were on their way to attend their duties lost their lives in a road accident which happened in the wee hours of Sunday. This tragic incident took place near Pandikunta Cross Road in Mulugu district.

According to the police, Sadanandam and Sunitha left for Narsampeta depot on Sunday morning as part of their daily duties. In the mid-way, a DCM vehicle collided with their bike. Sadanandam and Sunita were severely injured and died on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the road accident, police immediately rushed to the scene. A case has been registered over the incident and the cause for the accident is being investigated.

