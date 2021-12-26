Mulugu: CRPF Head Constable Opens Fire at SI, Shoots Himself

MULUG: An altercation over sentry posting led to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable opening fire at his superior, killing him instantly at Mulugu district on Sunday.

The incident took place at the CRPF 39th battalion mess at Venkatapuram village in Mulugu district under the Venkatapuram police station limits.

As per reports, the CRPF constable named Stephen who shot the SI identified as Umesh Chandra, tried to end his life by shooting himself in the head with the same automatic weapon.

SI Umesh Chandra died instantly as two bullets pierced through his stomach and another through his head, reports said, while the CRPF constable Stephen had wounds to his head. The injured head constable was first rushed to the Etunagaram Area hospital and he was later shifted to MGM hospital in Warangal as his condition was critical.

Doctors treating the constable have stated that the bullet went through his jaw and close to his eye and he was inconscious. At the moment his condition was stated to be critical and they will have to conduct an MRI test to know the gravity of the wound.

SI Umesh Chandra hailed from Bihar and the constable Stephen was from Kanya Kumari. The Mulugu SP Sangram Singh issued a statement on Sunday morning saying that an inquiry was being conducted over the firing incident.

