MP: Woman Constable Gangraped, Act Shot On Video

A 30-year-old woman police constable has alleged that she was gang-raped by three men. The incident took place in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. The woman constable lodged a complaint on September 13th but the incident took place earlier this month. The police have arrested the main accused and his mother and three others who were involved in the crime were absconding.

According to the police, the accused Pawan befriended the victim on Facebook and started interacting with her on WhatsApp. Anuradha Girwal, in-charge of the women police station said that “The accused had befriended the victim on Facebook and had been interacting with her on WhatsApp since April. He invited the victim to his younger brother's birthday party, where she was raped by three men."

The constable and the victim in her complaint claimed that she was raped by Pawan, the main accused, and also his brother and another man at the birthday party. It is also said that a video was shot and the mother of the accused blackmailed her and even threatened to kill her. They tried to extort money from her.