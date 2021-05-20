MP Woman Beaten Up By Cops For Not Wearing A Mask 

A few police personnel beat up a woman in Rahli town, Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. They attacked her and dragged her on a road for not wearing a mask while going out to buy vegetables amid the Covid-19 pandemic situations.

After the video of the incident went viral, a police official said that the injured woman first hit a female cop.

As per the police, the woman who came out along with her daughter were stopped by the cops at around 11 AM on Monday for not wearing masks. Though the cops tried to shift them in the police jeep, the duo resisted and allegedly hit a policewoman.

Really shocked to see ,how police officer thrashing woman for not wearing a mask in sagar district.pls take strict action on these police officer.this is not a way to maintain law and order in our nation . — NIHAL_Sahu (@NIHALSa80295029) May 20, 2021

In the video, it is visible that some police were seen beating up the woman, pushing her down and dragging her by her hair. They thrashed her while she was resisting herself from being shifted into the police jeep.

However, Rahli Sub-divisional officer Kamal Singh supported the police in the incident and said," Only half of the incident was shown in the video." “The woman hit a female cop first and the latter had bruises on her face of an injury caused by nails,” he added.