MP Subramanian Swamy Files 100 Crore Defamation Case Against Andhra Jyothi

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, has filed a defamation suit of Rs 100 crore against the Telugu daily Andhra Jyothy for publishing a false article dated December 1, 2019, tarnishing the image of the Tirumala Tirupati temple.

Informing this after visiting the Tirumala temple for darshan on Thursday, he condemned the ‘false propaganda’ on Tirumala temple by Andhra Jyothy and said perhaps Andhra Jyothi is assuming that Chandrababu Naidu would save them.

Andhra Jyothy reported one thing when Chandrababu was in power and changed their stance after he was defeated. Chandrababu did not have people’s support and any attempt to disrupt communal harmony would not be tolerated, he warned.

Dr Swamy felt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was being targeted by the media deliberately. “I have filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Andhra Jyothy. And I have never lost a defamation case in my life so far,” he remarked while decrying the attitude of Andhra Jyothy and Chandrababu Naidu.

MP Subramanian Swamy has alleged that false propaganda has been going on about the Tirumala temple for some time now.

He said he would go to the high court over the remarks made by former CM Naidu against TTD. He said there were massive irregularities in the TTD during Chandrababu’s reign. He demanded that TTD accounts be audited with CAG for the last five years.

Also Read: Supreme Court's Sensational Verdict In Domestic Harassment: Husband Liable For Woman's Safety