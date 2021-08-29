A shocking incident came to light after a video recording of it went viral on social media. A tribal man from Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district was brutally beaten, then tied to a vehicle and dragged on the road. This was done by a group of people who suspected him of theft.

The incident took place near the Singoli police station area. Kanhaiyalal, a Bhil tribal member, was beaten up, tied to a pick-up lorry, and hauled for a short distance by local people. He was severely injured. When the police arrived, they immediately rushed the tribal guy to Neemuch hospital, where he died from his injuries.

We suspect eight men to be responsible for this incident. Four among them have been detained and the rest will be brought in soon, said a police officer assigned to the investigation.

The public was in shock when the video was shared on social media. It went viral in no time with people demanding immediate action against those responsible. It was said that the entire video of the ordeal was shot by the group of men itself.

According to reports, Kanhaiyalal was riding his motorcycle through the village of Kalan when he accidentally bumped into a man from the local Gurjar community. Anguished, a group of men from the neighbourhood grabbed him, beat him, and subsequently tied him to a truck and dragged him on the road; all while recording the video. What came as a shock is that the men shared this video with the police and said that they have apprehended a “thief”.

Former chief minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath expressed his disappointment regarding this incident and such crimes that are now often happening in Madhya Pradesh. “What is this happening in Madhya Pradesh? Now a very inhuman incident of barbarism has come to light with a tribal person named Kanhaiyalal Bhil in Singoli of Neemuch district? After thrashing the deceased badly on suspicion of theft, he was tied to a vehicle and dragged mercilessly, leading to his death?,” wrote Nath on Twitter.