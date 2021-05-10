GUNTUR: In a rather tragic incident, two teenagers who had gone out to buy a cake on Mother's Day (Sunday) lost their lives in a road accident in Guntur district.

As per reports the two boys Malathoti Venkibabu (19) and Vemarthi Yesubabu (17) from Basikapuram village of Narasaraopet Mandal were on their way to Narasaraopet on a bike to buy a cake on Mother's Day on Sunday. They were hit by a speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction near Pedda Idgah near Kesanupalli village. They both were killed on the spot in the incident.

While Venkibabu was studying in ITI, Yesubabu was supposed to join the tenth class this academic year.

Venkibabu is survived by parents Venkata Rao, Vajramma and a sister. Yesubabu's was the only son of Sudhakara Rao and Pushpaleela. The bodies were shifted to the Area Hospital for postmortem. Sub Inspector of Police T Suryanarayana Reddy said they were investigating the case under the aegis of CI Achaiyya.

Meanwhile, the boys' parents were inconsolable and the whole village was devastated after getting the news of their untimely death, that too on Mother's Day.

