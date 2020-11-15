Mother Throws 14-Day Old Baby To Death From 3rd Floor In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly threw her 14-day-old baby from the third floor of a multi-storey building under the Fatehnagar police limits on Friday. The baby died on the spot.

As per reports, the woman named Lavanya lived with her husband Venugopal at Netajinagar in Sanathnagar. The couple who were married in 2016 developed differences and had disputes in their marital life. Lavanya who was pregnant for the second time had gone to her parents' place in Fatehnagar and was staying with them. On October 29, Lavanya allegedly consumed poison after a rift with her husband. However, her parents had taken her to a private hospital and she was treated. After that, she underwent a cesarean section, delivered a child, and returned home.

It is not clear what actually triggered the cause for the woman to throw her newborn child down the third floor. The child died on the spot,” the Fatehnagar police said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC was booked against the woman and investigation is on. The couple has a three-year-old child.