Mother-in-law Watching TV Entire Day And Serving Me Stale Food: Gorakhpur Woman

In a shocking incident, a woman called the police to raise a complaint against her mother-in-law after both of them got involved in a fight over cooking. The incident took place in Majhgawan village of Gorakhpur.

In her complaint, she said that she was reportedly given stale food by her mother-in-law (MIL) and claimed that she has fallen ill after eating that food. The woman also complained that her mother-in-law spends the entire day watching TV.

After the complaint, the police immediately rushed to the spot and got to know what really happened. The MIL told the police that her daughter-in-law never helps her in food preparation and alleged that she was busy with her phone all the time.

Police went all out to convince both the woman and mother-in-law to drop their complaints and resolved their conflict.