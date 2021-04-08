Mother Kills 5-Year-Old Daughter In UP For Questioning Her illegitimate Relationship

In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was murdered by her own mother and dumped in a well as she was becoming an obstacle in her love affair. The accused woman did not tell anyone about her baby girl and what she had done to her. When the husband repeatedly asked about the baby, she kept procrastinating.

In the meantime, the in-laws suspected something and registered a police case. This incident took place in Sursana village of Dalmau Kotwali area in Uttar Pradesh. The accused woman took her daughter to her father’s home in Balbhadrapur before the Holi festival. She was scheduled to return to her husband's house on March 31, but she didn't come. This is when they searched but found nothing.

The woman’s family came to know that she was living with her boyfriend. Later when she returned home, the baby was not with her. The in-laws then started searching for the girl and informed the police. When the police launched a search party, the body of the girl was found lying in a well about 500 meters from Balbhadrapur village.

Upon getting the information, SP, CO, and the forensic team rushed to the spot. When the police started questioning the girl's mother in the case, she admitted to having an affair with a young man for over a year and was with him for the past two days.

At the same time, the accused woman said that her five-year-old daughter was entreating her father to complain. So the woman along with her boyfriend resided her and threw the body into the well. So that no one knows anything about our love affair. Police have currently arrested the accused woman and her boyfriend.