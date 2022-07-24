'Most Wanted' Criminal Sunkara Prasad Arrested By Anantapur Police

ANANTAPUR: Police have arrested a notorious criminal named Sunkara Prasad Naidu under the ‘most-wanted’ category from Guntakallu village in the district, in connection with a kidnapping case on Sunday. Sunkara Prasad Naidu alias Allagadda Prasad along with 13 members of his gang were arrested by the police. Guntallu police seized one pistol, 16 bullets, two four-wheelers, a Bullet bike and cash of Rs. 6.50 lakh from the gang.

As per reports Prasad who hailed from the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh was living in Hyderabad and had a criminal history since 1990. Sunkara Prasad Naidu is said to be having 11 cases registered against him in both the Telugu states of AP and Telangana so far, which include cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion, robbery, and other criminal activities. He was arrested and was out on bail and shifted base to Hyderabad, where he stayed for some time. His wife was said to be a former Naxalite.

As per District SP Dr. K Fakkirappa’s version, Sunkara Prasad Naidu's gang kidnapped one Konanki Venkatesh a betel leaf trader of G.Kottala village of Guntakallu Mandal in the district for ransom money on 20th of this month.

They called his son Sai Kumar and demanded Rupees One Crore and threatened to kill the trader if he did not pay the money. The family members approached the police and under the direction of District SP Dr. Fakkirappa, Guntakallu DSP U. Narasingappa and Guntakallu Rural CI Laxman, arrested the gang near Obulapuram in Done mandal and managed to free the victim.

Based on the interrogation by the police, it was revealed that he had also kidnapped a person named Swamiji Mutyala Gangaraju on 29th of last month and demanded a ransom amount of Rs 24 lakhs which the gang collected from his family.

A person named Mohan Naidu of G. Kottalu of Guntakallu mandal who saw Sunkara Prasad’s video interviews where he spoke of his criminal activities on a prominent YouTube Channel was attracted to this kind of crime and approached Sunkara. He is said to have given him a list of rich people in the area and colluded with Sunkara in the kidnap of Swamiji Mutyala Gangaraju and took Rs 10 lakh as part of the ransom money. Mohan Naidu was one among the 13 arrested in the case.

District SP Dr. Fakkirappa congratulated the team of Guntakallu DSP for nabbing Sunkara Prasad Naidu's gang. He also requested those who were involved in similar cases related to kidnap and extortion by Sunkara to immediately contact him and file cases.

SP Dr. Fakkirappa also sent a letter to Muralidhar, a reporter of the YouTube Channel I Dream Media to remove the videos related to the interview of the Sunkara Prasad which were taken in 2019. Stating in the letter the Anantapur SP asked him to remove the links of the videos uploaded on YouTube, where he interviewed Sunkara Prasad which was distorting facts (Mis information) and glorifying the criminal as a hero. He also mentioned that Mohan Naidu was inspired by the criminal and was arrested in the kidnapping case.

