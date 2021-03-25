Moosapet: Parents Forcibly Take Woman To Mental Asylum, Police To The Rescue

Hyderabad: A woman went missing from the Moosapet area of Hyderabad. Locals informed the police control room that a young woman was being handcuffed and taken away in an Innova car. Here go the details of the incident.

A woman aged 30 from Narayankhed living near Sri Ramulu Theatre in the Moosapet area, sold Sarees online. She was unmarried and her parents were tired of trying to get her married. They couldn't find an ideal groom for her as the matches they came across were not good enough.

Also, the girl had been suffering from mental health problems for some years now. Worried over the scenario, it is learned that her parents reached Hyderabad on Wednesday to forcibly take her to a mental asylum.

On reaching her place, they insisted on taking her to a hospital for a check-up. The woman, not knowing her parent's true intention, agreed to go with them.

However, the woman on the way to the hospital realized that she was not being taken to the hospital for a check-up and that her parents intended to get her admitted into a mental asylum. As she resisted, they tried to force her into a car. Unaware of the situation, locals immediately informed the police thinking that she was being kidnapped.

Sanathnagar police immediately responded to the complaint and began search operations, and they found her en route to Erragadda. An investigation was launched after the woman complained that her parents were forcibly taking her away to a mental asylum.