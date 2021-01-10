Model Allegedly Raped In Mumbai By 4 Men, Online Friend Filmed The Act

A Gujarat based 19 year old model came to Mumbai and was living with his relatives while looking out for projects. In a shocking event, the model was harassed, thrashed and sexually assaulted by four men on the terrace of an abandoned building.

The victim, whose name has not been revealed, lives in Thane with his relatives. He befriended a man on social media, identified as Puneet Shukla. They decided to meet and Puneet suggested meeting more friends. He took the victim to meet two of his friends. The group then decided to go to some other place.

This is when they took him to an abandoned building where two more men joined. Four men allegedly raped the victim and beat him up when he tried to escape. Shukla (his social media friend) filmed the entire incident. They took away his wallet and phone.

The group blackmailed the victim and said they would post the clip online, if he goes to the police. The man managed to grab his phone and call up the relatives for help.

The man along with his relatives went to the police station. An FIR was filed and the police were able to arrest three out of the four perpetrators including a 23 year-old Arvind Prajapati and 34-year-old Ravi Jaiswal. The online friend, Puneet Shukla was arrested as well.