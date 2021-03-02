Mobile Shop Owner Jailed For Blackmailing Minor Boy With Obscene Videos For Money

In a very shocking incident, a man threatened a 12 years old boy saying that he was watching some obscene videos. The incident took place in Vijayawada . Parents filed a complaint in the nearby police station after finding that Rs. 10 lakh have been disappeared from the house.

After two years of giving complaint, the accused has been punished. He was sentenced to one year imprisonment and fined Rs. 1000. Vijayawada Third Metropolitan Court Judge Viyalakshmi gave the verdict.

Going into the details of the case, a 30 year old Mandadi Sreemanikanta, a resident of Gandhinagar, Vijayawada used to run a mobile shop at INOX cinema thatre. A 12 year old boy used to visit him regularly and one day, he threatened the boy stating that he was watching obscene videos on his phone and would tell to his parents.

He demanded money from the boy so that he will not tell anything to his parents. The boy who was frightened over the situation used to give him money and the total amount which the boy had given to Manikanta was around Rs. 10 lakh.

The boy's father got suspicion over him as money was missing from the home frequently. He questioned his son and finally, the boy told what has happened. On January 8th, 2018, the father of the son lodged a complaint in Satyanarayanapuram police station. Police started investigation and the accused was given punishment.