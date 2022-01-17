MLA Jeevan Reddy's Supporters Attack Sakshi Reporter

Nizamabad: Supporters of Armoor MLA Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy attempted to assassinate Sakshi reporter Kamalapuram Poshetti of the Nizamabad district's Makloor Mandal. On his way to cover ZDP chairman Vithal Rao's Raitubandhu Sambura event in Kottapalli on Saturday, he was attacked with iron rods by three thieves wearing monkey helmets while riding a two-wheeler near Vallabhapur village.

The thieves ran as farmers planting seeds in an adjacent field came running. Poshetti was taken to a Nizamabad hospital with critical injuries. Poshetti recently reported on the Rs 30 lakh irregularities at the Makloor Society fund. During the Raitubandhu celebrations in Metpalli on Friday, Vithal Rao referred to the MLA as an ineffective public representative.

It has been revealed that Gopu Ranjith, son of Makloor Society chairman, and Mahender, spouse of Lakkampally sarpanch of Nandipet Mandal, were the masterminds behind the assassination attempt, which was carried out to punish him for writing the news about the discrepancies in the society's funds in the past. The police station was notified of the incident.

Jeevan Reddy, Khabaddar: Virahat

The attempted assassination of a reporter has been harshly criticised by Telangana's state general secretary, Virahat Ali. Virahat Ali has warned MLA Jeevan Reddy that his record of lawlessness will be exposed.

An unforgivable crime: Praveen Kumar (BSP)

BSP state coordinator RS Praveen Kumar condemned the assassination attempt on Poshetti. Assaulting a tribal journalist who exposed the Makloor society's financial irregularities is unacceptable.