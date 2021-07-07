Miyapur: CCTV Captures Man Misbehaving With Minor Girl in Elevator

Hyderabad: A five-year-old child was forced into an elevator while playing in an apartment building area, within the limits of the Miyapur police station. Gorak Prasad and Renuka, according to the victims and police, are from Gorakhpur in Rajasthan and have been residing at an apartment in Marthandanagar Colony in Hafeezpet, Miyapur for the last ten years.

They have two boys and three daughters. On Monday afternoon, the third daughter, aged (5), was playing in front of the flat, grabbing chocolates from the store. An unidentified male entered the residence area, forced the child into the elevator, and behaved inappropriately.

The child screamed and informed her parents of the situation. Because the footage was captured on a CCTV camera, police have filed a report and are investigating.