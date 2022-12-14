Miyapur Case: Woman Attacked By Jilted Lover Dies

HYDERABAD: A woman who was attacked by a jilted lover along with her daughter died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in the city. Shobha (45) and her daughter Vaibhavi (19) were allegedly attacked by Sandeep who also attempted suicide, by trying to sit his throat in Miyapur on Tuesday.

The accused who got to know that Vaibhavi was to be engaged with another person came to the house of the victim and attacked her with a vegetable knife. When the girl’s mother tried to rescue her, she was also attacked in the scuffle. Vaibhavi received wounds in the neck and chest, her mother was grievously stabbed in the stomach. While Sandeep was shifted to ENT Hospital in Koti, the mother and daughter duo were initially shifted to KIMS in Kondapur and later shifted to Gandhi Hospital where the mother died undergoing treatment.

As per CI Tirupati Rao's version, Venkataraju and Shobha of Isukapalli in Guntur district have a daughter Vaibhavi and a son Govardhan. Venkataraju was staying in Mumbai doing fabrication work while Shobha was staying in Aditya Nagar at Miyapur. Sandeep was also from the same village and lived next to their house. They both fell in love, however, Vaibhavi's family members reprimanded her when they came to know about their relationship. Vaibhavi distanced herself from Sandeep and unable to digest this, Sandeep started harassing her in the name of love. He also allegedly threatened to kill her if she did not talk to him. Meanwhile, the girl's family moved to Hyderabad.

A few days ago, Vaibhavi's marriage was fixed with a close relative and the engagement was to be performed the next Sunday. Sandeep who got to know about this came to the city on Tuesday morning and directly went to Vaibhavi's house and had a fight with her and in the process attacked her with a knife. Sandeep had to undergo minor surgery on the neck and his condition is said to be stable.

A case of murder has been registered against him and police are investigating the matter further.

