Missing Vizag Steel Plant Foreman Involved In Job Scam

VISAKHAPATNAM: An alleged suicide letter written by a Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) employee that he was committing suicide over the privatization of the steel plant issue, led the police on a hunt to trace the missing man on Saturday.

However after investigating into the issue Visakhapatnam City South ACP Ch Penta Rao said that the employee was involved in a job scam where he had promised jobs to people in the steel plant taking huge sums of money from them, and was not likely to have committed suicide in the plant furnace as written in the note.

As per reports, Sornapudi Srinivasa Rao (50) of Steel Plant Instrumentation unit was working in Wire Rod Mill-1(WRM). In the note, he said was going to end his life by jumping into a furnace of the plant for the cause of the VSP issue at 5.47. He also kept the suicide note in the logbook at the floor. When the employees who came in for the morning shift saw the note, they immediately called the police. Upon reaching there, the police launched a search operation to trace him. They saw that the man had attended the night shift and he had made an entry of leaving the unit at 6.30 am on Saturday in the attendance book. He also left his phone, wallet, and other items at the plant.

South ACP Penta Rao and CI Satyanarayana Reddy questioned the steel plant employees and also his family members living in Simhagiri colony at Gajuwaka. They also examined the CCTV cameras at the gate. Meanwhile, steel plant authorities said it is not possible for anyone to have jumped into the furnace, which is at high point.

ACP Penta Rao while speaking to reporters stated that he cheated many people and after verifying his call data records, it was found that Srinivasa Rao had spoken at length with the four people on Friday night. After questioning them it was revealed that he had taken around Rs 50 lakh from two of them promising jobs job at RINL and dockyard. When they questioned him about their jobs, he had issued fake orders. The ACP stated that that Srinivasa Rao was not likely to have committed suicide in the plant furnace as allegedly written in the suicide note as some people had told that he had left the gate in the morning.