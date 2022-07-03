Missing Techie Found Dead In Suspected Honour Killing In Sanga Reddy

Sanga Reddy: In a suspected case of honour killing, a software engineer was found brutally murdered in the district, when the Police discovered his half-burnt body on Sunday morning. As per reports in Sakshi, the victim identified as Narayana Reddy (25) was missing from his residence in KPBH Colony in Hyderabad for the past twenty days. Based on his family members' complaint the KPBH police registered a missing case.

Narayana Reddy's dead body was found in Jinnaram mandal in Sanga Reddy district on Sunday morning which created ripples in the district. As per the police version, unidentified people had poured petrol on Narayana Reddy and set him on fire. The body was sent for post-mortem and the police have started an investigation.

Narayana Reddy had fallen in love with a young woman and married her in a temple a year ago. The girl’s parents opposed the marriage and they had allegedly threatened him and took her back home. The girl was reportedly confined in her parents’ home. Meanwhile, the police said that they have started an investigation and believe that it could be a case of honour killing.

Further details are awaited…