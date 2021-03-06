Missing Old Bowenpally Girl Raped By Temple Worker

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl, who went missing from her aunt’s house in Old Bowenpally on March 2, was traced by the Bowenpally police the next day and found to be allegedly raped by her neighbor.

The accused a 26-year-old worker at a worship place was arrested on Friday, on the charges of sexually exploiting a 16-year-old minor girl.

In her statement to the police, the girl, who stays with her aunt, said that the accused developed friendship with the girl three months ago and repeatedly sexually assaulted her, Inspector K. Ravi Kumar said.

The man worked at the worship place, close to her aunt's house.

On March 3rd, allegedly the girl sneaked out of the house. The aunt then lodged a missing report on the same day and a police team tracked the girl in Andhra Pradesh.

"The girl had gone to Andhra Pradesh to stay at a relative's place on the instructions of the accused. He wanted to elope with her, “Inspector Ravi Kumar said. The girl's parents have a hand-to-mouth existence.

“After she was traced, the girl informed us that she was raped by the accused,” he said.

Based on her statement, a case under Section 376 (punishment for sexual assault), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the accused youth, who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

(The victim's identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy as per the Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault.)