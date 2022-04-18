Missing Kakani Forgery Case Papers Recovered From Nellore Court Burglars

Nellore: Two property offenders have been detained in connection with the theft of evidence from the Additional Judicial Magistrate Court-IV in Nellore City in connection with a forgery case involving Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

The crime, which occurred last Wednesday and was discovered on Friday, sparked outrage, with opposition parties blaming it on political intentions because the stolen property included evidence from a case involving the minister. The duo were found with four cellphones, a laptop, a tablet, and seven SIM cards.

"The duo planned to steal iron from a scrap godown close to the district court complex," Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said, identifying the accused as Syed Hayath of Khuddus Nagar and Khaja Rasool of Porlu Katta in Nellore city. They allegedly entered the court premises after noticing dogs in the godown. They pried open a room's lock, discovered the electronic devices as well as some documents, and made off with them. They later dumped the documents in a nearby canal.

The court staff discovered the damaged lock the next day and contacted the police, who organised special squads and began investigating the crime. Syed and Khaja have been apprehended thanks to CCTV footage. "Our central crime team identified the duo as repeat offenders and tracked them near the Atmakur flyover," the SP said, adding that Syed had been charged in 14 incidents while Khaja had been charged in one.

Police, according to the SP, will not respond to political rumours and will only make remarks based on evidence. He also showed the CCTV footage, in which the two were allegedly seen walking towards the courthouse and exiting with a bag.