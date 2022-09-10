Missing Hyderabad Girl Strangled to Death and Buried By Boyfriend in Wanaparthy

Hyderabad Missing Girl Case: A young girl, who went missing from her house in Rajendranagar, last weekend was found dead by her lover in the Wanaparthy area. M.Sai Priya (19), a resident of Rajendranagar's Madhuban Colony, was arrested. According to the police, Sai Priya and the suspect Srisailam (23), both from Khila Ghanpur in Wanaparthy district, were in a relationship for three years. The families of the couple objected when the couple revealed their relationship. While the couple was trying to convince their families to approve of their marriage, Srisailam recently returned to his native town and on Monday called Sai Priya, asking her to come to his native place for a discussion.

According to police, Srisailam introduced Sai Priya to the locals as his cousin. The same day, he took her to the hills near a local canal, where he strangled her to death following an argument. His friend, Shiva, assisted him in burying her body in a secluded area along the canal. They threw her phone into an agricultural well. Meanwhile, Sai Priya's family members filed a missing complaint with Mailardevpally police, who opened an inquiry after booking a missing case. Srisailam was arrested on Thursday based on suspicion, and he confessed to the murder. Shiva was also arrested.