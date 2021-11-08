Surat: Missing Migrant Worker's Toddler Sexually Assaulted and Killed

SURAT: In a horrific incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was missing from Diwali day (Thursday) was found dead on Sunday in Gujarat's Surat city. The toddler who was the child of migrant workers from Bihar was found to have been raped and then smothered to death by an unidentified person, police said on Monday.

Her body was found near a factory, located about one km away from their residence. The postmortem report revealed the girl was sexually assaulted before being smothered to death", Assistant Commissioner of Police, F-division, J K Pandya said.

The girl was said to have been abducted while she playing outside her house when she went missing on Diwali night, police said..

Initially, a case of kidnapping was then registered and police launched a massive search operation. After which the police found her body in bushes near a factory,

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 363 (kidnapping), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the FIR on Monday.

