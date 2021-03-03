Missing Bulandshahr Girl Found Buried In Pit, Accused Absconding

Uttar Pradesh: The Bulandshahr police on Tuesday recovered the body of a 13-year-old girl from a pit in the Sisaura village, six days after she went missing. The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and killed.

According to police, the teen, living in Bulandshahr's Sisaura village, had gone to work on a field with her mother and sister on February 25. As she felt thirsty, she decided to go to a nearby home and ask for water.

When she did not return, the family started looking for her but in vain. They even searched for her at a house near the field but only found a drunken youth there.

A missing person complaint was reportedly filed at the Anupshahar police station on February 28. Since then, efforts were on to locate the girl but no clues to her whereabouts could be found.

On Tuesday, a local informed that someone had buried a body in a plot roughly 100 meters away from the field from where the girl had gone missing. Following this, villagers gathered at the spot and found a pit covered with fresh dirt in the yard of the house and informed the police that reached the spot. The pit was dug up and the body of the missing girl was recovered.

The body has now been sent for a post-mortem. According to the victim's father, the girl had speech impairment and used to stammer while talking.

Bulandshahr SSP S K Singh said that two people lived in the house from where the body was recovered -- a father-son duo. While the father has been arrested, the son is currently absconding. The district SDM and CO also inspected the crime scene.

Bulandshahr district magistrate Ravindra Kumar, who was also present on the scene said, "It seems to be a case of murder. Since the victim was a minor and a boy was seen at this house, sexual assault can't be ruled out. The strictest possible action will be taken in the matter and efforts are on to arrest the boy at the earliest."

The Bulandshahr DM also said that financial aid will be extended to the family of the victim.