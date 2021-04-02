Miryalguda Woman Died Of Medical Negligence at Hyderabad Hospital, Allege Family

In a tragic incident, a woman from Miryalaguda died in Hyderabad after her vertebral operation went awry. Tadakamalla Nagamani was admitted to Medisys Hospital near Chintalkunta of LB Nagar, Hyderabad. She joined the hospital three days ago and on Thursday, doctors performed surgery on her.

However, doctors informed that Nagamani died had on Friday morning after the operation went wrong. Family members alleged that the health condition of Nagamani was not revealed to them after the operation. Even after paying Rs 1 Lakh for the operation, the hospital staff neglected the patient, they said.

The family members staged a dharna in front of the hospital alleging negligence of the doctors as the reason for Nagamani’s death. They are demanding justice and calling for stringent punishment to the hospital staff responsible for Nagamani's death.