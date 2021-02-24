Minor Girls Abducted In Shahjahanpur, Body Of One Found In Field

Body of a four year-old girl was found in a field in UP, Shahjahanpur after she and her cousin went missing while playing. The incident took place in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Two girls were playing outside their house, when they suddenly went missing.

The family tried searching for the girls and later took locals' help. The village locals and the family went on a search for the girls. They found the body of the younger girl (4 year-old) in a mustard field. Later police were informed about the same and they went to search for the second girl. The other cousin was found in the sugarcane field in a serious condition.

Police are suspecting that the elder sister was sexually assaulted as she received injuries to her private parts. The 8 year-old girl was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she received initial treatment. She was later referred to Bareilly Medical College. According to the reports, the girl is now in coma as her injuries are serious and also cause the culprits tried to strangulate her.

The Superintendent and District Magistrate gave orders to the officials to get to investigation and catch the culprits as soon as possible.

SP S Anand shared details regarding the incident with the media and said that, “The two cousins were playing when they went missing from outside the house. One sister was recovered lying dead in the field and another girl was found elsewhere in an injured state. As of now we have no information as to what must have happened. But when the other girl wakes up, we will be able to get more details. Currently investigation is going on with locals being questioned.”

The 4 year-old girl lost her life while the elder sister is currently fighting for her life. Police have registered a case against the unknown culprits.