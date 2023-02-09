Minor Girl Raped by Five Youths After Intoxicating Her in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped by five youths in Hyderabad. The incident occurred in Chatrinaka area of Hyderabad on February 4 but came to light now.

The 16-year-old girl who was living with her labourer mother, had stepped out to buy medicines for her mother on February 4 night. She was approached by another minor girl from her locality and she took her to a friend’s place at Bhoiguda for a birthday party, according to police.

After entering the friend’s home, the other girl left her alone in a room with some boys who first misbehaved with her. Later, they gave her a soft drink mixed with alcohol. The youths took turns to rape the drunken girl. The accused had turned up the volume of music in case the girl screamed, the police added.

The police have arrested seven accused and slapped several charges including the POCSO Act against the six accused men and minor girl. The accused girl was sent to a juvenile home.

