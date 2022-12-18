Minor Girl Gangraped by 8 Men for Over 12 Hours in Maharashtra

Palghar: Eight men were arrested for the gangrape of a minor girl in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. The heinous crime took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the accused men sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl for 12 hours in a village.

According to reports, the victim said she was lured by one of the accused men and he took her to an unoccupied residence in the village on Friday evening and took turns to rape the minor girl. Later, the girl was taken to the seashore where she was again sexually assaulted by the eight men.

Following a complaint, the Satpati police station arrested the eight men on Sunday and a case was registered against them under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

“In her complaint lodged on Saturday, the victim said that her ordeal began at 8 pm on December 16 that continued till 10 am the next day, during which the accused took her to an unoccupied bungalow in Mahim village where they took turns to rape her. Later, they also took her to the seashore where they again sexually assaulted her in the bushes,” the police said.

