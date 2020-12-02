MACHILIPATNAM: The Machilipatnam Police have expedited the investigation of the case related to the attempt-to-murder case against Andhra Pradesh Minister for Transport and Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani). "We are asking for police custody for five days and the matter is with the court now. The Court will give a judgment with regard to police custody on Wednesday ," Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu said.

Meanwhile police who examined the CCTV footage suspect that it was a conspiracy to commit murder. They are also verifying the call data of the accused Badudgu Nageswara Rao, who mentioned the names of few people during questioning. The police have issued notices to TDP leaders Marakani Varabrahman, Gym Shiva and Madireddy Sreenu to come for questioning.

After interrogation, the accused was let out on the condition that he should be present at the station whenever they called. Nageshwara Rao's sister Badugu Umadevi who happens to be Machilipatnam TDP district mahila wing president was also summoned once again for questioning. The police filed a memo petition in the local court seeking three days custody for eliciting more details from Nageswara Rao.

Based on a complaint filed by Perni Nani, the Machilipatnam police booked Nageswara Rao under Section 307 of IPC. He is said to be a close aide of former TDP minister Kollu Ravindra, sources said.

On Monday the accused was sent to 14-day judicial remand. A mason by profession, the accused attacked Perni Nani with a trowel at the latter’s residence on Sunday morning where the Minister was conducting the death ceremony of his mother, who had died recently.