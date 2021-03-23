Milk Van Rams Into Truck On Nellore-Mumbai Highway, Four Killed

NELLORE: In a horrific road accident, four persons were killed and three others suffered severe injuries on the Nellore-Mumbai National Highway at Duvvuru village in Sangam mandal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. One of them is said to be in a critical condition. As per reports seven persons belonging to Duvvuru SC Colony were proceeding towards Nellore for fishing.

A speeding milk van rammed the mini-truck in which the workers were travelling, killing three of them on the spot. The injured were shifted to the nearby government hospital at Buchireddypalem, where one of them died while undergoing treatment. The deceased were identified as Kotapudi Seenaiah, Gaali Seenaiah, Tuvvuru Ramanaiah and Parvatala Babu.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister and Atmakur MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide treatment to the injured workers.

