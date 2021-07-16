MUMBAI: The Me Too saga continues in the big bad world of Bollywood and this time it’s another case in the Music Industry. T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar has been accused of rape by a young woman. As per reports in a Hindi website channel on Thursday, an FIR was registered against him by the Mumbai Police but no arrest has been made so far.

As per reports a 30-year-old woman, claimed that Bhushan allegedly on the pretext of giving her work in his company's project took advantage of her. She said that Bhushan Kumar has sexually abused her for nearly three years, from 2017 to August 2020.

The news was shared by news agency ANI and the same reads, "Mumbai | Case registered u/s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police station on allegations of rape with a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of engaging her for a project at the company. Probe underway, no arrests made till now: Police." The victim also alleged that he took her photos and videos and threatened to make them viral. The police are yet to record Bhushan Kumar's statement.

In 2018, during the MeToo movement, he was accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous Twitter user and in 2019 again another woman also filed a complaint against Bhushan Kumar for allegedly sexually abusing her. Singer Sonu Nigam in 2020 had released a video alleging how Bhushan had requested him to introduce him to celebrities and save him from the underworld. In the video, he also spoke about a singer named Marina Kuwar and how she had backed out from a project. Sonu Nigam had threatened to post her video on his video channel which would expose some alleged wrongdoing by the T series head.

Bhushan Kumar, the Managing Director of T-Series. He took over the music company in 1997 at the very young age of 19 after the murder of his father, Gulshan Kumar by the underworld syndicate associated with Dawood Ibrahim . He ventured into film production with the 2001 romance drama Tum Bin and went on to co-produce back hit films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ready and Aashiqui 2 etc under the T Series movie production company. He is married to actress producer Divvya Khosla Kumar.

Also Read: If RGV Was The Abusing Type, His Name Would be in MeToo: Ariyana Glory Sensational Comments