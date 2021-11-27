Mentally Disturbed Minor Boy Who Tortured and Killed Street Dogs Near KBR Park, Held

A 15-year-old mentally disturbed youngster has been accused of killing three street dogs and harassing other animals near Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park (KBR park) in Jubilee Hills, in Hyderabad.

According to the Banjara Hills police, a complaint was filed against the youngster for his aggressive behaviour. The police apprehended the youngster and counselled him, attempting to understand why he was injuring animals.

However, when the discussions failed, the cops filed a report. The youngster will be sent to a family court for further action. The case is registered against the youngster under Sections 429 and 11-1A.

Section 429: Whoever commits a crime by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any other animal shall be punished by imprisonment of either kind for a term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

Section 11-1A: If anybody hits, kicks, over-rides, over-drives, over-loads, tortures, or otherwise abuses any animal in such a way that it suffers unnecessary pain or suffering, or if the owner allows such treatment, they shall be punished or imprisoned according to the nature of the crime.