Meerut Woman Hires Contract Killers To Get Father-in-Law Eliminated

Meerut: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, a woman hired contract killers to get her father-in-law eliminated so she can lay her hands on his property. The murder occurred in Tatina village, which is under the jurisdiction of Mawana police station.

At least six people have been arrested so far, including the woman from Pali village in Baghpat. The man was allegedly murdered over a property dispute, according to the police. The accused has been identified as Shalini. She has two children, a girl and a boy, who are 6 and 4 years old.

The two shooters involved in the crime have yet to be apprehended. The unidentified gunmen assassinated the man on June 29. According to a newspaper report, the victim was identified as Satpal.

The Meerut police claimed to have solved the murder mystery by arresting six people, including five members of the woman's family.

"Shalini's husband Sanjeev died in 2018, and since then there has been a dispute over property between Shalini and her father-in-law, Satpal, who had refused to give his property to Shalini until he was alive. Upset by this, Shalini hatched a conspiracy to kill Satpal," Superintendent of Police (Crime) Ram Arj said at a press conference in Meerut Police Lines.

The paramour’s involvement?

Shalini, it is learnt had a lover (Vipin), who wanted to marry her. He began spying on Satpal and provided contract killers with his identity and location.

Sanjeev had a friend named Vipin who used to visit him frequently when he lived in Ghaziabad. Vipin got close to Shalini after Sanjeev's death.

Following her husband's death, the woman returned to Pali, her maternal village, and used Vipin to spy on her father-in-law. Shalini's father, Bhopal Singh, her brother, Lalit alias Tinu, and her lover, Vipin, a resident of Meerut's Tatina village, have all been arrested.