MEERUT: In a shocking incident, a staff of a private hospital was caught on camera promising to provide fake COVID-19 report in return for money. The video has gone viral.

The license of the nursing home has been cancelled, a daily reported.

"A video had gone viral in Meerut. We have registered a case in this regard and we have suspended the licence of the nursing home. We have also sealed it on Sunday. Strict action will be taken against anybody who does like this," Anil Dhingra, District Magistrate, Meerut, was quoted saying by a news agency.

In the video, a group of people was seen talking to the staff and requesting for a negative COVID-19 test report so that they don't face any issues for atleast a week.

The video also shows that the 'clients' giving Rs 2,000 to the hospital manager and promising to pay the remaining Rs 500 when the report arrives.

"A man from the hospital can be heard saying that he can arrange Corona negative report and the patient can get his operation done. We have identified the man," Meerut Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Raj Kumar was quoted saying. He added that an FIR has been registered.

Kumar said that from the video it emerged that the hospital's manager Shah Alam is the main accused and a case has been filed under Section 420 which relates to fraud of the IPC.

An inquiry has also been set up in the hospital to find out if there is involvement of anyone else too, the daily reported.

Meerut has reported a total of 1,117 cases till date, out of which 69 died and 772 recovered. In Uttar Pradesh, 28,061 cases have been reported. The toll rose to 785. The number of recoveries rose to 18,761.

