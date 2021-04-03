Meerut Girl Ends Life After Gangrape 

A Class 10 girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped while she was coming back from tuition classes in Meerut. The police said that she committed suicide by poisoning herself.

In her suicide note, the girl has named the four men, including Lakhan and Vikas from the neighbouring village, besides two others. Lakhan and Vikas have been arrested while the police are on the lookout to find the two others, the police said.

After returning home, she informed her parents about the incident and later attempted suicide, prompting her parents to rush her to the hospital. However, she died during the treatment.

The FIR lodged by the victim’s brother states that the girl was en route to her tuition classes when she was intercepted by a fellow villager, who, along with three others abducted her and raped her.

“When she did not reach home at the usual time, we went to the tuition centre, but there we were told that she had not come. We then launched a fanatic search but to no avail. When she reached our house late in the evening, she was bleeding, her clothes were torn and she could barely speak. We rushed her to the hospital, where she succumbed,” the brother said.