MEDCHAL: A young man addicted to IPL betting killed his mother and sister by serving them rice laced with poison. The incident came to light on Sunday. According to the police, Prabhakar Reddy father of the accused, a resident of Ravalakol village under the Medchal police station, died in a road accident three years ago. Since then, his wife Sunitha(42) was taking care of her son Sainath Reddy (accused) and daughter Anusha. While Sunitha is working in a private company, Anusha is studying B pharmacy and Sainath Reddy is pursuing M.tech and doing a private job.

After Prabhakar Reddy's death, his family received Rs 20 lakhs cash from an Insurance company. Sainath, who was addicted to IPL, spent all the money on betting without their knowledge. However, the dreaded his mother and sister learning about it and planned to eliminate them. On the morning of Nov, 23, Sainath cooked the rice mixed with poison and gave the same to his mother and sister, and left for office by taking pre-prepared food for himself.

Sunita and Anusha, who ate the rice in the afternoon, fell ill. Sunitha called Sainath and told him not to eat the food. Sainath, who returned home on the evening of 23rd, rushed his unconscious mother and sister to Gandhi Hospital. Sunita died on the 27th while receiving treatment. Anusha died on the 28th.

Local CI Praveen Reddy said they are investigating the incident and arrested the accused Sainath. The police took him into custody and are investigating.