Medchal: Shamirpet Police Arrested Man for Rape Attempt on Friend’s Wife

Hyderabad: Shamirpet police arrested a man who is accused of attempting to rape his friend’s wife last week. The accused is identified as Chakradhar Goud (36) who runs an NGO for tenant farmers in Telangana state.

According to Shamirpet police, the incident occurred on January 31 but it came to light later as the victim, a rehabilitation centre worker, tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills and is was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Goud and the victim's husband were friends. The victim is staying with her husband in Thumukunta village of Shamirpet mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The accused had a drinks party with the victim's husband in Jeedimetla on January 31.

As the party got over, Goud went with his friend (victim’s husband) to their Thumukunta house. After reaching their home, the accused said he had no means to go home as his bike is in Alwal. The victim's husband agreed to drop him off but a few minutes later only Goud returned to Thumukunta house and knocked on the door. Assuming that her husband had come, the victim opened the door. The accused threw himself on her and attempted to sexually assault her. However, when the victim raised an alarm, he fled the scene.

Later, she explained the matter to her husband. And, when he didn’t believe her, the victim popped sleeping pills in an alleged suicide bid. However, her family members rushed her to the hospital. After being fully recovered, the victim along with her family members approached the police and filed a complaint against Goud alleging he tried to rape her.

