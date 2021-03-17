Medak Man Commits Suicide Over Separation From Wife

Medak: A man committed suicide in Medak district after his wife, who had gone to her maternal house following a quarrel did not return to live with him.

Balunayak (28) of Veldurthy Mandal, Koppulapalli tanda was married to Mounika of Chegunta Mandal of Kanyaram tanda three years ago. They have a one-year-old son.

Balunayak, who had been addicted to alcohol for quite some time had not been employed too.

In addition to this, he harassed his wife to work as a daily-wager and give him the money she earned for booze. Troubled by her husband's behavior, Mounika took her one-year-old son to her maternal house a few days ago.

Balunayak, who had been mentally unstable ever since then, had lunch on Monday and went to sleep. He did not come out of the room for a long time on Tuesday morning. Sensing danger, his parents went inside and found him hanging in his room. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's wife Mounika, the police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)