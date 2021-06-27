MEDAK: In whodunit story, a man told a Sakshi reporter about how he lost 5 Tolas of gold jewellery and blamed the monkeys which were loitering near his house on Saturday.

As per reports the victim, Vadla Narasimulu from Narsapur town in the district said that on the 23rd of this month, he was supposed to bring the gold for his niece’s wedding which was in Admapur village, and had left the same morning with the bride's two and a half lakh rupees worth of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh in a bag and on his bike.

After going some distance he came back to his house as he remembered that he had to pick a few more items. He said that he had parked his bike with the bag a short distance from the house and by the time he came back a band of monkeys which were loitering nearby had taken the bag and scattered it.

As he was in a hurry the man had packed the items and had left for the wedding. But when he checked the bag the gold was missing and they had to make do with artificial jewelry and got the girl married somehow.

The man contends that the monkeys had taken up the gold jewelry cover and had torn it bits. However, they could not find any trace of the jewellery.

On the 24th, while examining CCTV cameras near their home, Narasimhulu said that when he got on the bike, some staff from a government department came and were seen moving closely near the bike. Suspecting their role he went and complained to the local police station and met SI Gangaraju on the 25th. But the local police refused to take the complaint and blamed him for being careless. He said that a case could not be registered despite the victim bringing to his notice the matter which was recorded on the CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, SI Gangaraju said that the case could not be registered as he had accidentally lost the jewelers and that he should have been more careful.

