MBBS Student Killed After Drunk Friend Rams Car Into Tree Near Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old student, who was pursuing course MBBS in Russia, died in a road accident in Gachibowli police station limits on Sunday midnight. The mishap came to light recently. Her male friend who was driving the car under the influence had banged the car into a tree.

Gachibowli police said P Priyanka, a resident of Madhura Nagar, has returned to Hyderabad from Georgia in Russia, where she was pursuing 3rd-year MBBS course. She is said to have died on the spot. While her friend Mithi Modi, a BA student who is from Visakhapatnam escaped with injuries.

Based on a complaint given by Priyanka's parents, a case was registered against Mithi. "We made Mithi undergo the blood Alcohol Count(BAC) test. The levels were found to be 44mg," said Gachibowli Inspector Srinivas. The permissible limit is 30 mg/100 ml. This is the second case of drunken driving in the city in the last two days, which led to the death of three persons.