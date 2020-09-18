A man from Navi Mumbai who went missing in July after telling his wife that he has been infected with COVID-19 was later found with his girlfriend.

According to police, the 28-year-old man made a call to his wife and said, "My coronavirus test report has come out to be positive. I can't live anymore."

Before she could ask him anything, he had disconnected the call and she then called her brother for help who filed a missing person's complaint with the police.

His bike, helmet, bag and keys were found at a road in Vashi's Sector 17. ACP Vinayak Vats told a channel that he could not be traced immediately and police started tracing his mobile locations.

Later, police came to know that he had dialled 100 twice the night he went missing, and they started probe into angles of enmity and robbery.

Police then came to know about his extra-marital affair and after a month-long search came to know that he was in Indore. Police team who went to Indore found him with his girlfriend in Indore and he was brought back to Mumbai on September 15.