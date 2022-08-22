HYDERABAD: Shocking details have come to light after a detailed investigation by the Vanasthalipuram police revealed that Koratla Nageswara Rao, a former station house officer (SHO) of Marredpally police station in Hyderabad, who is said to have raped the victim at gunpoint and also how he tried to manipulate official records in gross abuse of authority.

A Superintendent of Police (SP)- level officer recorded the victim's statement in the presence of the Magistrate and submitted a final report with sufficient evidence that the accused raped the victim at gunpoint. The Vanasthalipuram police are recording the pending statements of other witnesses to file a charge sheet at the earliest. The former CI Nageswara Rao tried to mislead the police by stating he was having an extramarital affair with the victim several times during custody.

The accused is said to have taken the gun to the victim's house on the day of the incident but during the interrogation he said to have tried to convince the police that he was not carrying a gun and asked them to verify the Maredupalli police station records if required.

The police who examined Police station S records, CCTV camera footage, and other technical aspects, came to know shocking facts. The day after the incident, it was revealed that he had handed over his gun to an officer of the station and had it written in the records as if he had surrendered it in the morning hours. However, when the CCTV footage was examined there was no footage of Nageswara Rao entering the station.

Police who checked his phone call records and his location based on the cell phone track details showed that Nageswara Rao was at home at that time and not in the police station, debunking his lies that he had personally surrendered his phone at the PS.

Vanasthalipuram police have also registered a case against him for tampering and producing false documents and evidence in a bid to mislead the police in the case.

A senior police official said the former CI failed to produce evidence to prove that he had an extra-marital relationship with the victim whom he had claimed earlier that he had spoken to her on the phone. When the police found no such call records of him with the victim and questioned him further, he said that he had only made calls and sent messages on Whatsapp messages. The victim's phone has been sent to the forensic lab for further verification and the report is yet to come.

A senior police official opined that as the past cases against the victim's husband were coming up for a trial, the CI allegedly might have wanted to take undue advantage and the vulnerability of the victim’s situation.

The episode had come to light when the couple allegedly escaped from the clutches of the inspector while he was taking them in his car by threatening with his revolver and met with an accident at Ibrahimpatnam after the rape incident.

Commissioner of Rachakonda Police Mahesh Bhagwat said that the case of rape, criminal trespass, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and Arms Act was reported at the Vanasthalipuram Police Station limits and was placed under suspension.

