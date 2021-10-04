PRAKASAM: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped his 15-year-old daughter in his house and his paramour filmed the act on his mobile phone. The incident came to light when the girl and her mother reported the matter to the police last month on September 25th. As per details disclosed by DSP Dr Kishore Kumar in a press conference held on Sunday, he stated that the incident happened in the YSR Kadapa district.

The man (46) who hailed from Markapuram in Prakasam district was working as a panchayat secretary in YSR Kadapa district. He had separated from his wife and daughter and was living with another woman. The man took the girl to his village. He is said to have consumed alcohol along with the other woman and also forced the victim to drink. He then raped the girl and the woman recorded the incident on his mobile phone. He raped the teenager again two days later. The girl somehow managed to escape and reached her mother and shared the ordeal.

On September 25, the minor along with her mother lodged a complaint against her father alleging that he raped her twice and filmed the act. The police filed a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC. He was caught on October 2nd near Poleramma Temple in the outskirts of the town, SI Nagaraju stated. Police are still searching for the other woman who is on the run. Police seized his mobile and found the photos and videos of the rape on the man’s mobile.

