Maoists Release CRPF Jawan Held Hostage

Rameshwar Singh, a soldier of the Cobra Battalion was captured by the Maoists. His picture was earlier released by them. Singh was caught by the left-wing extremists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on April 3. His wife was pleading for his release. In the latest news, it was reported that he was finally let off by the Maoists.

According to the reports, he was unharmed. Maoists released him safely. Earlier the Maoists demanded a few things from the government. They wanted the state government to reveal the names of the mediators. They placed few conditions in front of the government in exchange for Singh’s life.

Some time ago the Maoists even released a picture of the captured Jawan. “Maoists have released the photograph of the missing commando, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s elite CoBRA unit on Wednesday, who is in their custody since the encounter near the Sukma-Bijapur border on April 3,” read a report.

“The banned Maoist outfit has demanded that a mediator be appointed by the government to negotiate his release in a two-page letter,” it added.

It was said that Rakeshwar’s wife Meenu has requested the government to take the necessary steps for the release of her husband. She expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to take concrete steps for Singh’s release.

Finally, Singh was released. He came back safely, reported the Chattisgarh IG.

What Happened?

Twenty-four security personnel died while 31 were injured and one is in the custody of Maoists after the April 3 encounter. Four Maoists also lost their lives in the incident.

This was the deadliest Maoist attack in the region in the last four years, and Union home minister Amit Shah described it as a decisive turn in the fight against Maoist ultras. Shah also said this week that the issue would reach its logical end.