Maoists Kidnap 3 Medical Workers In Bijapur

Three medical workers in Chhattisgarh were allegedly abducted from Bijapur on Friday. It is suspected that they were abducted by Maoists.

“Some notorious elements came into the village late in the night and took away the health care workers,” said Bijapur Chief Medical and Health Officer BR Pujari.

The health official said the families of the health care workers did not file a complaint, but a few villagers approached the police with the matter on Friday. The police are yet to register a case, Pujari added.

Bijapur was recently in the news after a security officer, who was abducted by Maoists, was kept hostage by them in the jungles of the district since the April 3 encounter. CRPF commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas was released on Thursday.